1 charged after man shot in the stomach in Dayton

At 1:05 p.m. on July 13, Kelly is accused of riding his motorcycle to the 700 block of Clarkson Avenue and firing multiple shots at a 30-year-old man sitting on a front porch.

Dayton police Lt. Steven Bauer said officers arrived at the scene and found the victim behind the home. He had been shot in the stomach, according to court records.

The man reportedly identified Ware as the father of his girlfriend’s child.

“(The man) identified Kelly from a photospread as the person who shot him and (the man) said he saw Kelly’s face as he rode by the house and fired shots,” an affidavit read.

A warrant was issued for Kelly’s arrest on Monday. Kelly was not listed as being in custody on the Miami Valley Jails booking website as of Wednesday morning.