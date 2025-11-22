1 dead after Saturday crash in Dayton

At least one person is dead after a fatal Saturday crash in Dayton.
Crews responded to reports of a crash before noon at Troy Street and Stanley Avenue.
The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office confirmed they were called to the scene.
A 911 caller said “there’s a bad wreck, a very bad wreck” and that “there’s a car under a semi.”
The caller added she thinks a tan vehicle ran a light and then hit the white vehicle that went under the semi.
Additional details are not yet available.
