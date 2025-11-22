1 dead after Saturday crash in Dayton

30 minutes ago
At least one person is dead after a fatal Saturday crash in Dayton.

Crews responded to reports of a crash before noon at Troy Street and Stanley Avenue.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office confirmed they were called to the scene.

A 911 caller said “there’s a bad wreck, a very bad wreck” and that “there’s a car under a semi.”

The caller added she thinks a tan vehicle ran a light and then hit the white vehicle that went under the semi.

Additional details are not yet available.

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.