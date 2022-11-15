1 dead following early-morning shooting in Dayton

One person is dead following a shooting early Tuesday morning in Dayton.
Around 2:30 a.m. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch received a report a person had been shot in the face in the 3700 block of West Second Street near North Gettysburg Avenue.
The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office confirmed one person had died, but cannot release any additional information until next of kin is notified.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as information is available.
