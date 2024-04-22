1 dead following fire at Miami Twp. apartment complex

They were later pronounced dead, Miami Valley Fire District Battalion Chief Glenn Jirka said.

The complex has four two-story units. The unit where the fire started had heavy damage to a room on the second floor as well as smoke damage throughout the apartment, said Jirka. The unit also has water damage due to crews putting out the fire. It is not habitable.

A neighboring unit had minor damage to the ceiling due to efforts to prevent the fire from spreading, Jirka said. The other two units were not damaged. All three units are habitable.

A second person who lso lived in the unit where the fire started will be displaced until the apartment has been repaired. They were not staying at the unit at the time of the fire.

An initial investigation indicates the fire started in a second story bedroom. The cause and origin remain under investigation.

There are no signs of foul play at this time, Jirka said.