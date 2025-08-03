1 dead in fatal Darke fire

“Fire personnel arrived on the scene to find the house on fire, and neighbors reported that the resident was believed to be trapped inside,” the sheriff’s office said.

The man was removed from the house and medics attempted to treat him, but he was declared dead at the scene.

The fire was quickly extinguished, and no other occupants were found inside the residence.

The dead male victim is believed to be the lone resident of the home, the sheriff’s office said.

The victim was transported to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office for a forensic exam and testing and the cause and manner of his death are pending. He is not being identified at this time, pending notification of the family.

No injuries were reported.

Darke County deputies, Darke County coroner’s investigators and the Ohio State Fire Marshal’s Office responded to the scene to conduct an investigation.

“The preliminary investigation does not suggest criminal causes for this fire, but the case will remain under investigation by the Ohio State Fire Marshal’s Office at this time,” the sheriff’s office said.