1 ejected after car crashes into poles in Dayton Sunday night

A man was taken to the hospital with suspected serious injuries after he was ejected from a car that crashed into two poles Sunday night in Dayton.
The crash was reported around 9:18 p.m. in the 1900 block of South Smithville Road.
A 2002 Buick LeSabre was going south on South Smithville Road when the driver apparently lost control and the car went over the over the curb and hit a utility pole, according to a crash report filed by Dayton police. The car then hit an RTA pole.
The driver, a 23-year-old Dayton man, was ejected from the car, according to the report. He was taken to Miami Valley Hospital.
It was not clear what speed the car was traveling when it crashed, but speeding is believed to be a factor, according to the crash report.
