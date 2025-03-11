1 flown to hospital after motorcycle crash in Darke County

One person was flown via medical helicopter to the hospital after losing control of a motorcycle and crashing in Darke County Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, at about 3:35 p.m., Anthony Lindon, 62, of Dayton was driving a red and black Can-Am Ryker tricycle eastbound in the 7800 block of Miller Road when he went off the left side of the road and was thrown off into a field.