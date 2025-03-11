1 flown to hospital after motorcycle crash in Darke County

One person was flown via medical helicopter to the hospital after losing control of a motorcycle and crashing in Darke County Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, at about 3:35 p.m., Anthony Lindon, 62, of Dayton was driving a red and black Can-Am Ryker tricycle eastbound in the 7800 block of Miller Road when he went off the left side of the road and was thrown off into a field.

He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, the sheriff’s office said.

CareFlight was called to the scene and flew Lindon to Miami Valley Hospital. The extent of his injuries is unclear.

In addition to the sheriff’s office, Gettysburg Fire and Rescue responded to the crash.

