1 hospitalized after oxygen tank explodes in apartment building in Dayton

One person was taken to the hospital after an oxygen tank exploded in the Executive House Apartments in Dayton early Tuesday morning.
According to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center, emergency crews responded to the apartments on Grafton Avenue after a fire alarm went off in the building at around 3:30 a.m.
On arrival, crews found that the oxygen tank had exploded and took one person to Miami Valley Hospital. Their condition is currently not known.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.
