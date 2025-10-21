1 in custody after school shooting threat closes Northridge schools

Just before 6 p.m. on Monday, deputies responded to Northridge High School at 2011 Timber Lane in Harrison Twp. after a threat was reported to a student safety hotline called Stay Safe. Speak Up.

The report indicated an 18-year-old man made comments about plans to commit a school shooting, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies responded to the suspect’s area, but they didn’t find him during the initial search.

Northridge Local Schools closed for Tuesday as precaution. The closure included transportation to Miami Valley Career Technology Center and the Montgomery County Educational Service Center.

MCESC also decided to close Tuesday.

Deputies arrested the suspect shortly after midnight. He is on probation for a previous inducing panic charge involving an incident in Dayton, according to the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff Rob Streck stressed the importance of people reporting threatening and suspicious behavior.

“We take all threats of violence seriously, especially those involving our schools,” he said. “We are grateful for the swift decision by Northridge Local Schools to prioritize student safety and for the quick response by our deputies.”