1 in custody after U.S. Marshals reported in Trotwood

One person was taken into custody Tuesday morning after U.S. Marshals responded to the area.
U.S. Marshals confirmed agents were in the 100 block of Drexel Avenue for a warrant service.
“The target is in custody,” said Kevin Deppé, supervisory deputy for the U.S. Marshals.
Emergency scanner traffic indicated crews were in the area shortly before 9 a.m. for a wanted person who was believed to have barricaded themself in a residence.
It’s not clear why the person was wanted.
We’ve reached out to Trotwood police for additional information and will update this story as details are released.
