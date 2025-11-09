1 in custody following Huber Heights pursuit

Police said the officer attempted to stop the vehicle, which failed to yield to the active emergency lights and siren then continued to pursue the suspect vehicle northbound on Brandt Pike traveling between 50-60 mph.

At the Chambersburg Road intersection, the vehicle failed to yield to the red light, drove through the intersection and turned westbound onto Chambersburg Road.

The officer initiated a PIT maneuver — intentionally hitting the other vehicle in an attempt to stop it — just west of 6385 Chambersburg Road, and brought the vehicle to a stop in the roadway, police said.

The adult driver was taken into custody and transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

A juvenile in the vehicle was released to a family member, according to police.

No injuries were reported.