1 in non-life-threatening condition after being stabbed in Harrison Twp.

A 20-year-old man was stabbed in Harrison Twp. Sunday morning.

Crews responded to reports of a stabbing at the 5200 block of Northcutt Place around 10:53 a.m., according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said a witness stated a man in his late teens or early twenties stabbed the victim and fled the scene in a blue Pontiac Grand Am.

The man was transported to a local hospital by the Harrison Twp. Fire Department with non-life-threatening injuries.

The matter remains under investigation by the Special Investigations Unit of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

