1 in non-life-threatening condition after being stabbed in Harrison Twp.

A 20-year-old man was stabbed in Harrison Twp. Sunday morning.
Crews responded to reports of a stabbing at the 5200 block of Northcutt Place around 10:53 a.m., according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office said a witness stated a man in his late teens or early twenties stabbed the victim and fled the scene in a blue Pontiac Grand Am.
The man was transported to a local hospital by the Harrison Twp. Fire Department with non-life-threatening injuries.
The matter remains under investigation by the Special Investigations Unit of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
In Other News
1
What to know about this weekend’s flooding in the Miami Valley
2
Why are they named the Dayton Dragons? The story behind the name
3
Local schools expand free breakfast and lunch options, say more...
4
Nationwide protests include Dayton, Springfield, area cities
5
Crews are on scene for water rescue in Darke County
About the Author