1 injured after hitting utility pole in Darke County Saturday night

A single vehicle crash in Darke County left one woman injured Saturday night.
Darke County crews around 11:35 p.m. responded to reports of an injury crash at the 1000 block of State Route 49, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.
A black 2012 Ford Fusion traveled northwest along the state route where the driver lost control of the vehicle and went off the right side of the roadway, hitting a utility pole.
She was treated on scene and then transported to Miami Valley Hospital for further evaluations.
Arcanum Rescue, Pitsburg Fire Department and Phillipsburg Fire Department assisted on scene.
