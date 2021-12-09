1 injured after semi jackknifes on I-70 west in Englewood

One person suffered minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash where a semi truck jackknifed on I-70 west in Englewood Thursday afternoon, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
The crash was reported at 12:54 p.m. near Taywood Road.
Ohio Department of Transportation camera showed the semi truck off the right side of the highway and partially up a hill. Crews have the right lane blocked as they work to move the semi truck.
We will update this story as more information is available.
