1 injured after semi jackknifes on I-70 west in Englewood

A semi truck and passenger vehicle crashed on I-70 west near Taywood Road in Englewood on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. One minor injury was reported, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Caption
A semi truck and passenger vehicle crashed on I-70 west near Taywood Road in Englewood on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. One minor injury was reported, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Local News
By Kristen Spicker
1 hour ago

One person suffered minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash where a semi truck jackknifed on I-70 west in Englewood Thursday afternoon, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported at 12:54 p.m. near Taywood Road.

Ohio Department of Transportation camera showed the semi truck off the right side of the highway and partially up a hill. Crews have the right lane blocked as they work to move the semi truck.

We will update this story as more information is available.

