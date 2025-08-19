1 injured after semi-truck overturned, collided with vehicle on I-70

A semi-truck driver was injured after a collision in Huber Heights Tuesday morning.
Crews responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash around 7 a.m. on Interstate 70, according to Sgt. Josh Fosnight at the Huber Heights Police Division.
Fosnight said the semi-truck overturned after a collision with a second vehicle, and the driver was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The semi blocked the westbound lanes of I-70 for a while, but it has since been cleared for traffic, according to Fosnight.
