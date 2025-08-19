Breaking: Trolley Stop property in Oregon District has a new owner

1 injured after semi-truck overturned, collided with vehicle on I-70

ajc.com

.
Local News
By
30 minutes ago
X

A semi-truck driver was injured after a collision in Huber Heights Tuesday morning.

Crews responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash around 7 a.m. on Interstate 70, according to Sgt. Josh Fosnight at the Huber Heights Police Division.

Fosnight said the semi-truck overturned after a collision with a second vehicle, and the driver was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The semi blocked the westbound lanes of I-70 for a while, but it has since been cleared for traffic, according to Fosnight.

In Other News
1
Ohio to redraw congressional maps this year: 5 things to know
2
‘I was a little too quiet’: Before he was a broadcasting star, Kirk...
3
Man injured after motorcycle-SUV crash in Huber Heights
4
From peanuts to pizza: What to know about Marion’s Piazza history as it...
5
The Greene candy shop owner says it all started with a plan to...

About the Author

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.