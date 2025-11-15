1 injured after shooting in Montgomery County

One person was injured after a shooting in Montgomery County Saturday morning.
Crews responded to reports of man who had been shot around midnight at the 0 block of West Main Street, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies found a man with non-life-threatening injuries from a gunshot, and he was transported to a local hospital.
“Detectives from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded, and the incident remains under investigation by the Montgomery County Special Investigations Unit,” the sheriff’s office said.
