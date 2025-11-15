1 injured after shooting in Montgomery County

One person was injured after a shooting in Montgomery County Saturday morning.

Crews responded to reports of man who had been shot around midnight at the 0 block of West Main Street, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies found a man with non-life-threatening injuries from a gunshot, and he was transported to a local hospital.

“Detectives from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded, and the incident remains under investigation by the Montgomery County Special Investigations Unit,” the sheriff’s office said.

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.