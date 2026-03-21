1 injured after shooting, Trotwood police investigating

Trotwood police are investigating after a person walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound on Saturday.
A person walked into Kettering Health Dayton Hospital with a gunshot wound around 6 a.m., according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
Dispatch could not confirm the severity of the gunshot wound or give details regarding the shooting.
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