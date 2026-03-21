1 injured after shooting, Trotwood police investigating

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Local News
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47 minutes ago
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Trotwood police are investigating after a person walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound on Saturday.

A person walked into Kettering Health Dayton Hospital with a gunshot wound around 6 a.m., according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

Dispatch could not confirm the severity of the gunshot wound or give details regarding the shooting.

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About the Author

Holly Souther is a reporter for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County as well as other counties. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.