1 injured in shooting near University of Dayton campus on Saturday night

One person was injured in a shooting near the University of Dayton on Saturday night.
Crews responded to reports of a shooting near the first block of Evanston Avenue, which is near the university, around 11:46 p.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
One person was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to university officials.
“The university issued a shelter-in-place for the campus community for approximately one hour while the scene was active,” university officials said. “The investigation is ongoing.”
UD Public Safety asks anyone who has information about this incident to call 937-229-2121.
We’ll continue to update this story as we receive more information.
In Other News
1
PHOTOS: Longaberger Homestead property in Ohio on the market for $5.7M
2
Veterans commission OKs SNAP relief Kroger gift cards
3
Are fans hopeful, or weary, as Bengals seek comeback against Chicago...
4
At least 1 dead after crash on I-75 in Dayton
5
Tipp City proposes new taxing authority as it preps for Tipp Plaza...
About the Author