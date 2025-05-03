1 injured today in Dayton after crashing into a pole

A woman was injured early Saturday morning after crashing into a pole in Dayton.
Dayton crews responded to reports of a vehicle into a RTA pole around midnight, according to a crash report from the Dayton Police Department.
A 2015 Chevrolet Impala went eastbound on Delphos Avenue at a “unknown rate of speed” and at the intersection with Brooklyn Avenue, the vehicle lost control and hit an unmarked RTA pole at the south corner, the report stated.
The driver was transported to Miami Valley Hospital for serious suspected injuries.
In Other News
1
National watchdog group grades hospitals on safety: How do area...
2
Consumers’ office: House bill would block refunds to AES Ohio customers
3
Ohio Senate votes to confine intoxicating hemp to dispensaries, make...
4
Macy’s store at Dayton Mall to close
5
Part of Rip Rap Road in Huber Heights closing for two weeks for repairs
About the Author