1 killed, 1 hospitalized after rollover crash in Butler Twp.

One person is dead and another is at the hospital after a rollover crash in Butler Township.
Police and fire crews responded to the intersection of Little York Road and Peters Pike at around noon Friday, according to a release from Butler Twp. Police Chief John Porter.
Crews found two vehicles with extensive damage, with the drivers trapped inside their vehicles, the release said.
On investigation, police said that one vehicle was traveling northbound on Peter’s Pike and didn’t stop at a red light, crashing into another that was turning left from Little York Road onto Peter’s Pike.
The driver police believe drove through the red light was extricated from the vehicle and taken to Miami Valley Hospital in stable condition, but with “multiple injuries.”
The driver of the vehicle that was turning onto Peter’s Pike was pronounced dead at the scene. Police are withholding the identity of the person killed while they attempt to reach family members.
According to the release, due to the damage to both vehicles, Butler Twp. crews requested aid from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office’s Accident Reconstruction Unit.
Police believe excessive speed played a critical part in the crash, the release said.
The intersection was reopened to traffic after about four hours.
