1 killed, 1 hospitalized after rollover crash in Butler Twp.

The driver of the vehicle that was turning onto Peter’s Pike was pronounced dead at the scene. Police are withholding the identity of the person killed while they attempt to reach family members.

According to the release, due to the damage to both vehicles, Butler Twp. crews requested aid from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office’s Accident Reconstruction Unit.

Police believe excessive speed played a critical part in the crash, the release said.

The intersection was reopened to traffic after about four hours.