1 killed, 1 injured in crash involving fire truck in Franklin Thursday night

Four Franklin Fire and EMS Division personnel were inside the fire truck at the time of the crash, but none of them were injured.

Speed and impairment are suspected to be factors in the crash, according to OSHP.

Franklin and Springboro police, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and Franklin, Clearcreek Twp. and Joint Emergency Medical Medical Services assisted troopers at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

There have been at least five fatal crash reported in Warren County so far this year, according to OSHP. In 2021, the county had seven total fatal crashes and 15 in 2020.