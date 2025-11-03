1 killed in Dayton house fire on Monday morning

French said heavy fire conditions were seen throughout the house and through the roof. He said crews were limited in searching through the home due to the large fire conditions.

French said crews found a man dead inside the house. The victim has not been identified.

No other injuries were reported.

The structure is considered a total loss, he said.

“The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the DFD Fire Investigations Unit,” French said. “Dayton Police Department Homicide Detectives and the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office also operated at the scene.”

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact DFD Fire Investigators at 937-333-8477.