1 killed in snowy crash that closed I-70 in Huber Heights

Around 10 p.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-70 West. They arrived to find a white sedan with heavy damage and a semi-truck on the right side of the road.

Snow had started to accumulate on the highway and visibility was reduced, according to police.

The initial investigation determined the sedan was stopped in the right lane with no lights on. Another vehicle traveling in the right lane swerved to avoid the sedan.

A semi-truck behind that vehicle couldn’t react in time and hit the sedan, according to police.

The driver of the sedan was unresponsive when officers arrived. Medics transported the driver to the hospital, and they were later pronounced dead.

No other injuries were reported.

The crash remains under investigation.