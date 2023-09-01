Police warn Wayne High School football traffic to reroute due to crash

Huber Heights police are warning people driving to the Wayne High School football game that they will not be able to pass the school from Old Troy Pike due to a crash in front of the school.

Police said that people coming in will need to instead come to the school from the Harshmanville Road side.

They also said that the road will be closed for “quite some time,” and asked drivers to avoid the area, if possible.

We have reached out to police for more information about the crash.