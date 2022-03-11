1 person taken to hospital after vehicle crashes into Miami Twp. Frisch’s

One person was taken to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into a Frisch’s Big Boy in Miami Twp.
A medic transported the person to Kettering Health Miamisburg, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. Additional information on their condition was not available.
The crash was reported at the Frisch’s at 8181 N. Springboro Pike around 2:50 p.m. It is not clear if there is any damage to the building.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as information is released.
