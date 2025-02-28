1 remains in hospital after 2 teens shot in Dayton

Just before 7 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a crash near Oxford Avenue and North Broadway Street.

When police arrived, they found two teenaged boys with gunshot wounds, Johns said.

An investigation determined the shooting took place in the 500 block of Oxford Avenue.

The teens drove to a residence in the 500 block and at some point an altercation took place, Johns said. Shots were fired at the two boys who drove away and then crashed due to their gunshot injuries.

A 911 caller reported a wreck in front of her home. She said a person got out of the vehicle and left it running, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records.

When asked if she heard any gunfire, the caller said she heard something that could’ve been gunfire or the car crashing into other vehicles.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867) or visit miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.