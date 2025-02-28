1 remains in hospital after 2 teens shot in Dayton

Breaking: Intel again pushes back expected opening for semiconductor plant in central Ohio

Dayton police are investigating a shooting on Oxford Avenue that injured two 17-year-old boys Thursday.

One of the teens remained hospitalized with serious injuries as of Friday, said Dayton police Maj. Brian Johns. The second teen was treated and released.

Just before 7 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a crash near Oxford Avenue and North Broadway Street.

When police arrived, they found two teenaged boys with gunshot wounds, Johns said.

An investigation determined the shooting took place in the 500 block of Oxford Avenue.

The teens drove to a residence in the 500 block and at some point an altercation took place, Johns said. Shots were fired at the two boys who drove away and then crashed due to their gunshot injuries.

A 911 caller reported a wreck in front of her home. She said a person got out of the vehicle and left it running, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records.

When asked if she heard any gunfire, the caller said she heard something that could’ve been gunfire or the car crashing into other vehicles.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867) or visit miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.

