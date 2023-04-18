1 rescued in Dayton house fire, taken to hospital in critical condition

A person rescued from a Dayton house fire was transported to the hospital in critical condition Tuesday morning.
Dayton Fire Department crews arrived around 6:47 a.m. at a split-level home in the 2500 block of Jerome Avenue with heavy fire showing from the first floor. Initial reports indicated a resident was possibly still inside, so crews immediately entered the house, according to the fire department. Firefighters started the search for any occupants and began controlling the fire.
Crews found a person on the second floor during the primary search and removed them from the house. A medic crew waiting outside began Advanced Life Support treatment, according to the fire department. Medics transported the person to the hospital in critical condition.
The house had significant fire and smoke damage, according to the fire department. A formal damage estimate is pending.
Dayton Fire Department’s Fire Investigations Unit is looking into the cause of the fire. Anyone with information should call 937-333-TIPS (8477).
