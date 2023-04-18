1 rescued in Dayton house fire, taken to hospital in critical condition

Dayton Fire Department crews arrived around 6:47 a.m. at a split-level home in the 2500 block of Jerome Avenue with heavy fire showing from the first floor. Initial reports indicated a resident was possibly still inside, so crews immediately entered the house, according to the fire department. Firefighters started the search for any occupants and began controlling the fire.

Crews found a person on the second floor during the primary search and removed them from the house. A medic crew waiting outside began Advanced Life Support treatment, according to the fire department. Medics transported the person to the hospital in critical condition.