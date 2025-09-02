Breaking: Rollover crash closes U.S. 35 West near I-675 in Beavercreek

1 seriously injured after 2-vehicle crash in Greene County

ajc.com

.
Local News
By
5 minutes ago
X

A two-vehicle crash in Cedarville Twp. on Sunday night left one person seriously injured.

Crews responded to reports of a two-vehicle serious injury crash on State Route 72 near mile post 16 around 8:30 p.m., according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

A 2003 Toyota Corolla was traveling north on State Route 72 and went left of center, hitting a 2017 Honda Cr-V coming south.

The Honda was hit head-on and traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree.

The Toyota driver was transported to Kettering Health Greene Memorial with serious injuries via medical air transport.

No other injuries were reported.

In Other News
1
Winter’s coming: Miami Twp. upgrades with eco-friendly brine system
2
4 injured after 2-vehicle crash at Preble-Montgomery line Saturday
3
Rollover crash closes U.S. 35 West near I-675 in Beavercreek
4
Should region’s tiniest village (Pop. 55) continue to exist? Voters may...
5
Food distribution event to take place at the Montgomery County...

About the Author

Holly Souther is a staff writer for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.