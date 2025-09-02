1 seriously injured after 2-vehicle crash in Greene County

A two-vehicle crash in Cedarville Twp. on Sunday night left one person seriously injured.
Crews responded to reports of a two-vehicle serious injury crash on State Route 72 near mile post 16 around 8:30 p.m., according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
A 2003 Toyota Corolla was traveling north on State Route 72 and went left of center, hitting a 2017 Honda Cr-V coming south.
The Honda was hit head-on and traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree.
The Toyota driver was transported to Kettering Health Greene Memorial with serious injuries via medical air transport.
No other injuries were reported.
