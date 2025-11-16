1 seriously injured after Warren pursuit ends in a crash

One person was injured in a crash following a police pursuit that ended in Warren County on Saturday.

The Middletown Division of Police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to initial reports of a vehicle pursuit in the City of Franklin, according to the Franklin Division of Police’s Facebook page.

Police said at the intersection of Sixth Street and Main Street, the suspect’s vehicle hit another vehicle from behind, which caused the driver to be seriously injured.

The driver of the suspect vehicle was arrested by law enforcement, police said.

This incident is being handled by OSHP.

“Franklin Division of Police Officer Wright provided immediate lifesaving treatment to the injured driver at the scene,” police said. “The Franklin Division of Police was not involved in the actual pursuit.”

