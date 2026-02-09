1 seriously injured in Sunday crash in Harrison Twp.

One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries following a two-vehicle crash in Harrison Twp. Sunday evening.
Around 6:59 p.m., Montgomery County Regional Dispatch received multiple calls about a crash at the North Dixie Drive and Bartley Road intersection.
A preliminary investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office determined a 2011 Ford Crown Victoria going south on North Dixie Drive collided with a 2011 Volvo XC70 as it turned left onto northbound North Dixie Drive.
The driver of the Ford was taken to the hospital.
The crash remains under investigation.
