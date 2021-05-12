Police investigating after 1 injured in shooting in Dayton

One person was injured in a shooting near Kumler Avenue in Dayton early Wednesday afternoon.
Dayton police crews on the scene did not release information on the person’s condition, however, emergency radio traffic indicated the person suffered critical injuries.
Police were investigating in a field near Kumler Avenue. No one is in custody in connection to the shooting at this time.
The incident was initially reported around 12:10 p.m. in the 1200 block of Kumler Avenue, according to dispatch records.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as more details are released.