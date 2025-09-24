1 taken to hospital, suspect detained in Harrison Twp shooting

Deputies detained a suspect and medics transported a person to the hospital following a shooting in Harrison Twp. Tuesday night.
Just before 10 p.m. Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies responded to a reported shooting in the 1900 block of Gant Drive.
Responding deputies were told someone on the scene was detaining the suspect, according to the sheriff’s office.
When they arrived, they detained the suspect and began providing medical care to the victim.
Harrison Twp. medics transported the victim to the hospital.
Investigators interviewed and released multiple witnesses.
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit is continuing to investigate.
