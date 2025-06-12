1 taken to hospital in officer-involved shooting in Dayton

A person was taken to the hospital following an officer-involved shooting in Dayton early Thursday afternoon.
Information about their condition was not available. It’s not clear what led up to the shooting.
Dayton police asked people to avoid the area of Hoover and Miller avenues. Both are closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic.
"An officer-involved shooting has occurred," police shared on social media. “The suspect has been transported to a local hospital. All officers involved are unharmed.”
We will update this story as more information is available.
