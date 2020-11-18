100+ crowd refuses to disperse, deputies call for backup

Deputies made a countywide call for officer assistance Tuesday night when a large crowd shut down a Harrison Twp. intersection and refused to disperse, according to a release from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies were called at 7 p.m. to a disturbance in the 1800 block of Palisades Drive. When they arrived, they found people in vehicles doing “burnouts” and “doughnuts” in the intersection of Palisades Drive and Embassy Place, the release stated.
The intersection was blocked by a crowd of more than 100 people who apparently were watching. The crowd refused to break up when deputies tried to clear the streets, according to the sheriff’s office.
Due to the size of the crowd, the sheriff’s office made a countywide request for backup. Officers from the Dayton Police Department, Huber Heights Police Division, Trotwood Police Department and rangers from Five Rivers MetroParks responded to assist, according to the release.
The crowd was dispersed after about 30 minutes.
However, one person who refused to leave the street was taken into custody and charged with disorderly conduct, the release stated.
The arrestee was not identified.