100+ crowd refuses to disperse, deputies call for backup

Deputies were called at 7 p.m. to a disturbance in the 1800 block of Palisades Drive. When they arrived, they found people in vehicles doing “burnouts” and “doughnuts” in the intersection of Palisades Drive and Embassy Place, the release stated.

The intersection was blocked by a crowd of more than 100 people who apparently were watching. The crowd refused to break up when deputies tried to clear the streets, according to the sheriff’s office.