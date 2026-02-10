$10B: AFRL at Wright-Patt offers huge new research contract vehicle

With an estimated combined $10B value, new contract welcomes businesses with expertise in science and research
AFRL image.

32 minutes ago
The procurement teams at Air Force Research Laboratory at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base is inviting proposals for a new multiple-award “indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity” research contract vehicle.

The stakes are substantial. Companies selected will be positioned to compete for contracts with a combined estimated maximum dollar value of $10 billion.

They’ll also be positioned for a fruitful relationship with AFRL, the global mission that researches and helps create Air Force weapons and capabilities.

This procurement is advertised as a full and open competition. It will have a five-year base period with three one-year option periods.

The work is in the realms of research and development in engineering, physical and life sciences, except nano-technology and bio-technology, according to information posted on SAM.Gov.

Applicants walk to the Air Force Research Laboratory hiring event in October 2024 at what was the Fairborn Holiday Inn. THOMAS GNAU/STAFF

This is an IDIQ contract — a contract calling for an indefinite number of services — with no fixed contract prices, AFRL says.

Responses are due to AFRL by Feb. 27. Companies with “proven expertise in AFRL’s S&T (science and technology) enterprise capabilities and seeking a foundational, long-term R&D partnership (are) encouraged to apply,” AFRL said on LinkedIn.

“Calling innovators,” AFWERX, AFRL’s innovation arm, said on LinkedIn. “Our partners at Air Force Research Laboratory have opened an AFRL Multiple Award Contract (AMAC) contract opportunity — a major long-term R&D relationship supporting AFRL’s science and technology mission."

While this procurement vehicle is hefty, it’s not the largest in AFRL’s contract toolbox.

“Some of the largest procurement vehicles available to AFRL have an unlimited ceiling,” an AFRL representative said in response to questions from the Dayton Daily News.

One example is the General Services Administration’s (GSA) OASIS+ (One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services Plus) contract, a government-wide vehicle available to all federal agencies.

“So, while the $10 billion AMAC is a very large vehicle managed directly by AFRL, the laboratory can also leverage these larger, government-wide contracts with no financial ceiling,” AFRL said.

While $10 billion is the estimated top total value, AFRL says orders will be determined by customer needs

Foreign participation is not authorized.

