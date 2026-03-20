11 charged in Montgomery County after task force targets solicitation, prostitution

“Those fueling the demand for human trafficking have no discernment if the person they are meeting for sex is a willing participant, a victim — or in these cases, our task force agents,” Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said. “Play it safe, don’t buy sex in Ohio.”

Fourteen people were arrested in the region. Eleven of them are facing charges, including:

• Timothy Fromholt, of Dayton, facing one count of importuning and one count of possession of criminal tools in Vandalia Municipal Court.

• William Miller, of New Carlisle, facing one count of soliciting in Vandalia Municipal Court.

• Jordan Webster, of Maineville, facing one count of soliciting in in Vandalia Municipal Court.

• Tyler Heinze, of Union, facing one count of soliciting in Vandalia Municipal Court.

• John Uxer, of Dayton, facing one count of soliciting in Vandalia Municipal Court.

• Sean Cass, of Moraine, facing one count of soliciting in Vandalia Municipal Court.

• Michael Sullivan, of Lima, facing one count of soliciting in Kettering Municipal Court.

• Harrison Otuvedo, of Washington Twp., facing one count of soliciting in Kettering Municipal Court.

• Nolan Arthur, of Richmond, Indiana, facing one count of soliciting and one count of grooming in Kettering Municipal Court.

• Mark Duncan, of Huber Heights, facing one count of soliciting in Kettering Municipal Court.

• Sioeli Fakalata, of Washington Twp., facing one count of soliciting in Kettering Municipal Court.