11 charged in Montgomery County after task force targets solicitation, prostitution

ajc.com

Local News
By
1 minute ago
X

Eleven men are facing charges as part of a task force operation targeting people seeking to engage with sex workers and solicit minors.

The Miami Valley Human Trafficking Task Force participated in the multi-day operation and partnered with local, state and federal law enforcement partners.

“Those fueling the demand for human trafficking have no discernment if the person they are meeting for sex is a willing participant, a victim — or in these cases, our task force agents,” Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said. “Play it safe, don’t buy sex in Ohio.”

Fourteen people were arrested in the region. Eleven of them are facing charges, including:

• Timothy Fromholt, of Dayton, facing one count of importuning and one count of possession of criminal tools in Vandalia Municipal Court.

• William Miller, of New Carlisle, facing one count of soliciting in Vandalia Municipal Court.

• Jordan Webster, of Maineville, facing one count of soliciting in in Vandalia Municipal Court.

• Tyler Heinze, of Union, facing one count of soliciting in Vandalia Municipal Court.

• John Uxer, of Dayton, facing one count of soliciting in Vandalia Municipal Court.

• Sean Cass, of Moraine, facing one count of soliciting in Vandalia Municipal Court.

• Michael Sullivan, of Lima, facing one count of soliciting in Kettering Municipal Court.

• Harrison Otuvedo, of Washington Twp., facing one count of soliciting in Kettering Municipal Court.

• Nolan Arthur, of Richmond, Indiana, facing one count of soliciting and one count of grooming in Kettering Municipal Court.

• Mark Duncan, of Huber Heights, facing one count of soliciting in Kettering Municipal Court.

• Sioeli Fakalata, of Washington Twp., facing one count of soliciting in Kettering Municipal Court.

In Other News
1
Police: 2 taken to hospital in serious condition in Dayton shooting
2
Wright State featured on ‘Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ for March...
3
Riverside police officer recovering at home after being hit by vehicle
4
Workers at L-H battery plant given ‘medical evaluation,’ company says
5
Ex insurance agent accused of fraud facing dozens of charges

About the Author

Follow Kristen Spicker on facebook

Kristen Spicker covers breaking news, including public, safety crime and courts, for the Dayton Daily News. She also assists in covering breaking news for the Journal News and Springfield News Sun.