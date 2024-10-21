$11M investment will bring 27 new homes to Wolf Creek. Neighborhood to see big changes

Steve Naas, president of County Corp, said the new single-family homes should be completed and ready for occupancy in early 2026.

The homes are being built on empty lots in the Wolf Creek neighborhood, which is located north of West Third Street and the Wright Dunbar business district and south of the Wolf Creek waterway.

Many of the homes will be built on lots where nuisance structures that had little shot of rehabilitation were torn down, says a memo from Steve Gondol, Dayton’s director of planning, neighborhoods and development.

“These new homes represent opportunity and investment where there had been significant blight,” he wrote.

Naas said the new homes will be constructed in an area roughly between North Broadway Street and James H. McGee and between West First and West Second streets.

Naas said 25 homes will be two stories, while the other two will be one level.

The homes will have six different elevations and models, but they will all feature four bedrooms, two bathrooms, front porches and detached two-car garages.

Naas said the homes will be affordable rentals for families who earn 50% and 60% of the area median income.

This equates to household incomes of about $46,500 and $55,700 for a family of four. Monthly rents are expected to cost roughly between $850 to $950.

The Dayton City Commission this week approved providing $300,000 of its federal COVID relief funds to support the project.

Dayton City Manager Shelley Dickstein said the homes will remain affordable rentals for the next 30 years.

“What’s really exciting about this is that these homes are going to be built on sites that we previously demolished blighted structures through the (Neighborhood Initiative Program) around 2014 or so,” she said.

County Corp also is the design phase for five new market-rate homes in the Wolf Creek area, said Adam Blake, vice president of housing with County Corp.

Blake said the new houses should get under construction early next year. The city has provided funding for the homes, which be built along West Second and North Williams streets.

The city hopes to see other impactful changes in the Wolf Creek neighborhood with other planned investments.

This includes a project to redesign portions of the levees along Wolf Creek to provide to access the river and connect more residents to the regional trail system.

The city is spending some of its COVID relief funds to knock down dilapidated eyesores in Wolf Creek, repair and replace sidewalks and clear brush and vegetation from nuisance properties.

Some community members think the neighborhood will look very different and refreshed after all of these investments are complete.