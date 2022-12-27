12 Dayton Daily News projects from 2022 that impacted our community

- How federal COVID relief spending totals more than $1 billion locally and how jurisdictions from the largest to the smallest were considering spending those funds.

- Revealing the massive scale of fraud in COVID relief programs.

- How local school districts are spending $818 million in COVID relief funds.

- How the city of Dayton decided what minority businesses would get direct grants, and how some say such grants can be transformative.

- Answering readers’ questions and concerns about how the money is being spent.

Childhood vaccine investigation

The Dayton Daily News did a series of investigations this year on how the COVID pandemic has left children more at risk of other diseases such as measles, mumps and polio.

Our reporting found:

- Ohio Department of Health data shows that during the pandemic, children were missing appointments to get required vaccines and schools were lagging in tracking them.

- When kids returned to school, the number of parents exempting their children from vaccines increased substantially.

The Path Forward: Jobs and the Economy

Our ongoing coverage of how to make the Dayton region’s economy thrive for all residents this year looked at how we are rebuilding the economy after the pandemic, facing workforce and supply challenges.

Our reporting has included:

- College degree pays off with higher wages in Ohio but disparities remain for Black people and women

- New Dayton region economic development strategy brings federal funding opportunities

- Baby Boomers driven to retirement by COVID-19 return to work amid labor shortage and high inflation

- Job growth, moderating inflation spur hope amid recession fears

How inflation is impacting local households and businesses

We looked into the ongoing economic impact of the pandemic and inflation on our region. This included:

- Inflation hitting local families, businesses. When will the pain stop?

- Are Social Security, other benefits keeping up with inflation? 4 takeaways from our reporting.

- An inside look at Mikesell’s: How inflation has impacted Dayton’s famous potato chips.

Postal service investigations

Reporting by the Dayton Daily News contributed to U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown pushing for the U.S. Postal Service to do more to protect the mail:

- Experts: Dayton region mail thefts part of nationwide surge

- Dayton area mail thefts: Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown urges next step in fighting thefts

How local communities are luring generational investment

2022 was a historic year for job creation in Ohio, with employers making massive investments promising to create thousands of jobs for the region. Our reporting looked at how to sustain that momentum and support further job creation. Special reports included:

- How a small town won Ohio’s biggest foreign investment.

- How we can make sure there are thousands of workers with the skills necessary to fill these thousands of jobs.

Lyft driver murder

Dayton Daily News reported on concerns that Lyft was not doing enough to protect its workers after Brandon Cooper, 35, was shot early Jan. 26 after a group of teenagers reportedly summoned the Lyft driver and tried to steal his car. Dayton police officers responded to Ferguson Avenue after the vehicle’s OnStar reported a possible crash. When they arrived they found Cooper shot dead inside the vehicle.

More from our coverage:

- The family of a Beavercreek Lyft driver who was gunned down during a Dayton robbery earlier this year filed a lawsuit claiming the company’s negligence fails to protect drivers and resulted in his death.

Domestic violence

Our reporting on increased reports and severity of domestic violence was praised by advocacy groups:

- A Dayton Daily News investigation found the number and severity of calls to local agencies that provide resources to victims of domestic violence skyrocketed as pandemic restrictions were lifted — calls for the Artemis Center to help file civil protection orders jumped 42% in the second half of 2021 — and remain high.

Meanwhile, changes to federal policy reduced the largest funding source many of these agencies rely on in recent years, forcing them to cut staff or seek donations to meet this increased need. While new legislation was approved to help fix the reduction in funding, advocates say there is still a need for more federal funding, grants, donations and volunteers.

Coroners’ side jobs raise ethics concerns

Our continued reporting on county coroners working multiple jobs in counties their office contract with has gotten the attention of the Ohio Ethics Commission, which says it “raises issues under ethics law.”

Our investigative report:

- Montgomery County Coroner takes $325K second job as county expands contract with his new employer

Addressing blight

A local landlord committed to cleaning up a long-neglected trash dump after we contacted them for a story about neighbors’ complaints:

- Neighbors, property owners losing fight against dumping in Dayton neighborhood.

Medicaid lien

A Xenia man couldn’t get a Medicaid lien in someone else’s name removed from his property until the Dayton Daily News got involved and contacted the Attorney General’s Office:

- Man buys Xenia home for $72K, then hit with $200K lien from former owner’s debt.

Abortion coverage

Our reporting on how local women are impacted by the overturn of Roe v. Wade and potential closure of a local abortion clinic has drawn national attention:

- SPECIAL REPORT: Tears, confusion at abortion provider after ‘Heartbeat Bill’ becomes law.

What stories should we focus on in 2023?

