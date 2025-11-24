Breaking: Caesar Creek State Park’s Nature Center now open to public; ceremony attended by governor

12-year-old arrested for stabbing brother in Dayton

Dayton police cruiser. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF

Dayton police arrested a 12-year-old boy who reportedly stabbing his 13-year-old brother Sunday.

Officers responded to the 5600 block of Hoover Avenue around 2:15 p.m. for a stabbing.

The 12-year-old stabbed his brother in the abdomen, said Dayton police Sgt. Roberta Bailey.

The 13-year-old was taken to the hospital and is in stable and non-life-threatening condition as of Monday.

The 12-year-old was booked into the Juvenile Justice Center for felonious assault and domestic violence.

He was arrested earlier this year for threatening to kill the 13-year-old and his mother, according to police.

Crews made a referral to Montgomery County Children Services.

Dayton police’s Family Justice Center detectives are investigating.

