12-year-old arrested for stabbing brother in Dayton

Dayton police arrested a 12-year-old boy who reportedly stabbing his 13-year-old brother Sunday.
Officers responded to the 5600 block of Hoover Avenue around 2:15 p.m. for a stabbing.
The 12-year-old stabbed his brother in the abdomen, said Dayton police Sgt. Roberta Bailey.
The 13-year-old was taken to the hospital and is in stable and non-life-threatening condition as of Monday.
The 12-year-old was booked into the Juvenile Justice Center for felonious assault and domestic violence.
He was arrested earlier this year for threatening to kill the 13-year-old and his mother, according to police.
Crews made a referral to Montgomery County Children Services.
Dayton police’s Family Justice Center detectives are investigating.
