12-year-old arrested for stabbing brother in Dayton

The 12-year-old stabbed his brother in the abdomen, said Dayton police Sgt. Roberta Bailey.

The 13-year-old was taken to the hospital and is in stable and non-life-threatening condition as of Monday.

The 12-year-old was booked into the Juvenile Justice Center for felonious assault and domestic violence.

He was arrested earlier this year for threatening to kill the 13-year-old and his mother, according to police.

Crews made a referral to Montgomery County Children Services.

Dayton police’s Family Justice Center detectives are investigating.