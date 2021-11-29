13 people killed in crashes in Ohio over Thanksgiving holiday

There were 14,688 OSHP incidents reported over the holiday, according to patrol. Three area counties, Warren, Montgomery and Greene counties, were among the state’s 10 counties with the most incidents.

Warren County was fifth with 344 incidents; Montgomery County was sixth with 337 incidents; and Greene County was ninth with 296 incidents.

While travel was expected to be at an all-time high this year, OSHP activity was down across most categories when compared to 2020. Crashes increased 9% from last year, with 758 crashes reported in 2020 and 826 reported this year, according to provisional data.

Felony arrests and warrants were down 25.8% and 42.9% respectively, and seat belt violations were down 30.1%, according to OSHP. Impaired driving saw the smallest decrease at 1%.