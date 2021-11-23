dayton-daily-news logo
Coroner’s office on the scene of I-75 north crash near state Route 725

The Montgomery County Coroner's Office responded to a crash involving a pickup truck and Ohio Department of Transportation truck on I-75 north near state Route 725 in Miami Twp. on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. MARSHALL GORBY / STAFF
Local News
By Kristen Spicker
The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office in on the scene of a crash on I-75 north near State Route 725 in Miami Twp.

Dispatchers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol could not confirm any fatalities, but said one person has been transported to the hospital.

The two-vehicle crash was reported around 10:29 a.m. The crash involved an Ohio Department of Transportation dump truck and a pickup truck.

The left lane is open, but traffic is backed up on the highway.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as more information is released.

