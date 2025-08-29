‘155 people. 3 to 4 streets wide.’ Watch how the small village of Clifton is fighting to survive

• The law, the reaction and the fight: Read our full investigation

And what is Clifton? It’s this slice of land.

It’s perhaps best known for Clifton Mill and its holidays lights extravaganza.

And the fact that it might not exist in the future?

Anthony Satariano, a Clifton councilman, put it like this: “It chills us to think about somebody outside, unconnected, making decisions about all of this quaintness and this beauty and this history.”

Watch the video above to learn about Clifton, its charm and its uncertain future.

Credit: Video by David Sherman • Reporting by Eileen McClory / Dayton Daily News

