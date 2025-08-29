Breaking: Chick-fil-A to open 25-30 new Ohio restaurants: See local locations

‘155 people. 3 to 4 streets wide.’ Watch how the small village of Clifton is fighting to survive

Local News
46 minutes ago
X

Reporter Avery Kreemer and video producer David Sherman went to Clifton to find out how people are feeling about the chance their village could disappear.

Why could that happen? Avery covers that in his look into a new state law that could mean some villages cease to exist.

The law, the reaction and the fight: Read our full investigation

And what is Clifton? It’s this slice of land.

It’s perhaps best known for Clifton Mill and its holidays lights extravaganza.

Visitors take in the Legendary Lights at the historic Clifton Mill, just outside Yellow Springs, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. The mill, built in 1802 and still a working, has become a Miami Valley institution around the holidays. GREG LYNCH / STAFF

icon to expand image

And the fact that it might not exist in the future?

Anthony Satariano, a Clifton councilman, put it like this: “It chills us to think about somebody outside, unconnected, making decisions about all of this quaintness and this beauty and this history.”

Watch the video above to learn about Clifton, its charm and its uncertain future.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Dayton busing situation leaves some families in limbo

Credit: Video by David Sherman • Reporting by Eileen McClory / Dayton Daily News

The Miami County jail is ‘worn out.’ See why.

Credit: Bryant Billing

In Other News
1
Partially submerged truck removed from river in Dayton, reported stolen...
2
Chick-fil-A to open 25-30 new Ohio restaurants: See local locations
3
Israel Ludlow: Meet the namesake of Ludlow Street downtown and the man...
4
The past quarter-century has been rough for Dayton labor: Report
5
Cedarville enrollment rises while other private universities shrink