dayton-daily-news logo
X

16 people die in Ohio crashes over Thanksgiving weekend

Local News
By
10 minutes ago

There were 16 deaths in crashes on Ohio’s roadways during the Thanksgiving holiday, which is one less than the time last year.

Despite stepped-up enforcement by the Ohio State Highway Patrol, there were 15 deadly crashes during the five-day reporting period between midnight Wednesday and 11:59 p.m. Sunday.

Of the 16 killed this year, two were pedestrians, 10 were not wearing a seat belt and six crashes involved impaired driving, according to the patrol.

A head-on crash Friday afternoon in Warren County resulted in the lone deadly crash in the region.

John Cornelius, 70, of Morrow, was headed east on Mason Morrow Millgrove Road around 4:45 p.m. in a 2008 Mazda Tribute when he crossed the center line and struck a 2014 Kia Soul driven by a 75-year-old Clarksville woman.

Cornelius, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.

The other driver’s injuries were not life-threatening.

ExploreRELATED: 1 killed, 1 injured in head-on collision in Warren County

Troopers arrested 270 people for operating a vehicle while impaired and 130 for drugs. Troopers also issued citations for 686 safety belt and 100 distracted driving violations. Throughout the holiday reporting period, troopers also assisted 1,542 motorists.

A statistical analysis of the patrol’s holiday enforcement activity is available here.

In Other News
1
First Ohio measles outbreak in 8 years sends 13 unvaccinated kids to...
2
Firefighter suffers minor injury after recreational fire spreads to...
3
Xenia seeking legal guidance over YMCA transgender locker room policy
4
5 Dayton-area stories you might have missed this weekend in 3 minutes
5
The Uncle Orrie Show: Remembering a Dayton TV classic

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top