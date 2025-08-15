18-year-old accused of pointing gun at student in Belmont HS parking lot

When officers arrived, they interviewed the people involved in the incident, according to Dayton police.

“An 18-year-old male student pointed a gun at another 18-year-old male student in the parking lot,” said Dayton police Lt. Eric Sheldon. “The firearm was located in the center console of the suspect’s vehicle.”

The student was arrested and booked into the Montgomery County Jail on preliminary aggravated menacing, carrying a concealed weapon and illegal conveyance of a deadly weapon in a school safety zone charges.

The case will be presented to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office for the consideration of formal charges.

Dayton Police Department’s Violent Offender Unit is investigating.

We’ve reached out to Dayton Public Schools for a statement.