18-year-old charged with shooting at detective in stolen vehicle, chase and SWAT standoff in Dayton

•Javien Robinson of Dayton was indicted on one count of having weapons under disability and one count of possessing criminal tools, according to court records from the Dayton Municipal Court.

What happened?

•Dayton police responded to reports of a complaint involving a firearm at the 2700 block of West Third Street.

•Around 2:20 p.m. on Dec 4., a detective noticed an unmarked law enforcement vehicle near Guthrie and River roads, which had been reported stolen.

•Dayton police Chief Kamran Afzal said as the detective followed the vehicle, the person inside it shot at the detective (which was later revealed to be Robinson.)

•No injuries were reported for the detective or suspect.

•Police pursued the vehicle and later found it outside a house at the 1700 block of South Gettysburg Avenue. A juvenile was arrested.

•SWAT and Hostage Negotiation Team crews were requested as police were concerned about additional people inside the house.

•Robinson was the second individual to be arrested that evening.

What are the details of his involvement?

•Police found Robinson inside the residence and he was detained as part of the investigation, according to an affidavit.

•The affidavit said a search warrant was used to find seven firearms and two vehicle key generation devices.

•Robinson was found to be “under disability of a failure to comply out of Warren County” and was not permitted to be around firearms, court records stated.

•He was transported to the City of Dayton’s safety building for an interview where he admitted to knowledge of the firearms being present in the house and knowledge of the vehicle key generation devices and their usage for stolen vehicles.

•The affidavit said information for the warrant was obtained from police reports and interviews.

What happens next?

•His next arraignment date is this afternoon.

Robinson remains in custody at the Montgomery County Jail.