18-year-old facing attempted murder charges in Xenia shooting

His bond was set at $1 million Thursday.

Around 6:15 p.m. on April 4, Xenia police responded to the 100 block of Hivling Street after a 911 caller reported two juveniles were shot inside a house.

Officers arrived to find Gearheart in the front yard with a gunshot wound to his leg, according to court records. Police began first aid and he was transported to Miami Valley Hospital.

Once inside the house police discovered a 12-year-old girl lying inside the front door with multiple gunshot wounds to her abdomen and a 16-year-old on the stairs with gunshot wounds to his back, shoulder and abdomen.

The girl was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital and the 16-year-old was transported to Miami Valley Hospital.

Their mother told a detective Gearheart and another juvenile were at the house when she heard gunfire and saw Gearheart coming down the stairs with a gun, according to court records.

He reportedly pointed the gun at her before leaving.

Police spoke to a witness who claimed Gearheart and another male were standing at the door to the room when the witness indicated he had a gun on him, according to court documents.

Gearheart allegedly tried to take the gun, leading to a struggle. The witness called for the 16-year-old boy, who helped the witness take Gearheart to the ground.

“Braylen then walked down the hall and produced another gun from his waistband and shot (the 12-year-old girl), who had just walked out of her room,” read an affidavit. “Braylen then turned around and began firing at (the witness and 16-year-old boy), striking (the teen).”

The witness shot at Gearheart and then jumped out of a second story window to flee.

During the investigation, officers learned Gearheart may have left the gun near a truck before police arrived on scene. Investigators got the owner’s permission to search the truck’s exterior and found a Sig Sauer handgun tucked under the truck bed near the spare tire.

Gearheart was booked into the Greene County Jail Saturday morning.

Staff writers London Bishop and Holly Souther contributed to this report.