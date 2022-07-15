18-year-old flown to hospital following motorcycle crash in Piqua

An 18-year-old motorcyclist was flown to the hospital after he was struck by a semi truck in Piqua this afternoon.
According to Piqua Police Lt. Todd Voskuhl, emergency crews were alerted to the crash at 3:58 p.m. in the 8600 block of N. County Road 25A.
Voskuhl said that initial investigation found that the motorcyclist pulled in front of the semi and was hit.
CareFlight responded to the scene and flew the motorcyclist to Miami Valley Hospital. The extent of his injuries is not known.
The lieutenant said that crews recovered the rider’s helmet but it is unclear whether he was wearing it at the time of the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.
