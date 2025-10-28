18-year-old killed in Miami County crash

They arrived to find a Toyota Highlander off the side of the road with heavy front-end damage, according to the sheriff’s office.

The driver of the Toyota, Storm Domingo Mote, of Greenville, was pronounced dead at the scene. Mote was the only person in the vehicle.

A tractor-trailer was also off the side of the road. Witnesses told investigators the Toyota crossed the center line and hit the semi head-on, according to the sheriff’s office.

The driver of the semi was taken to Kettering Health Troy with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Team is continuing to investigate.