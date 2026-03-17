Breaking: Previous resident’s remains found by potential homebuyers in Dayton

18-year-old man shot in Dayton Sunday

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Police are investigating after an 18-year-old was shot in Dayton Sunday evening.

Just after 7 p.m., Dayton officers responded to the 1500 block of Warner Avenue near Troy Street for a report of a person shot.

A 911 caller told emergency dispatchers they saw a man shoot another man, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records.

“A guy was running and he was shooting a gun at another guy, and that guy was running from him,” the caller said.

Officers stopped the vehicle the victim left in and provided first aid and applied a torniquet to his leg, said Lt. Eric Sheldon.

Medics then transported him to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives from the Violent Offender Unit are investigating.

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Kristen Spicker covers breaking news, including public, safety crime and courts, for the Dayton Daily News. She also assists in covering breaking news for the Journal News and Springfield News Sun.