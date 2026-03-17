18-year-old man shot in Dayton Sunday

A 911 caller told emergency dispatchers they saw a man shoot another man, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records.

“A guy was running and he was shooting a gun at another guy, and that guy was running from him,” the caller said.

Officers stopped the vehicle the victim left in and provided first aid and applied a torniquet to his leg, said Lt. Eric Sheldon.

Medics then transported him to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives from the Violent Offender Unit are investigating.