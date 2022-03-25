2 adults, 1 juvenile in hospital after crash in Dayton Thursday afternoon

Two adults and one juvenile were taken to the hospital after a crash in Dayton this afternoon.
Dispatchers received reports of a three-vehicle crash that may have thrown one of the occupants out of their vehicle in the 1000 block of Springfield Street at 3:43 p.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records.
Records said that two medics transported patients to Miami Valley Hospital, and a third took a patient to Dayton Children’s Hospital.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.
In Other News
1
Humane society: Needs-based veterinary clinic taking appointments
2
WATCH: When should you choose a retirement community? Our local expert...
3
Statehouse candidates off May 3 ballot: Here’s what that means
4
DeWine appoints 2 to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court
5
Kettering Health doctor works to build trust to close rural COVID...
About the Author