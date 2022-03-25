dayton-daily-news logo
2 adults, 1 juvenile in hospital after crash in Dayton Thursday afternoon

Local News
By Daniel Susco
1 hour ago

Two adults and one juvenile were taken to the hospital after a crash in Dayton this afternoon.

Dispatchers received reports of a three-vehicle crash that may have thrown one of the occupants out of their vehicle in the 1000 block of Springfield Street at 3:43 p.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records.

Records said that two medics transported patients to Miami Valley Hospital, and a third took a patient to Dayton Children’s Hospital.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

